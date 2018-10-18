Deathnotices Thursday 18th Oct, 2018

Patricia Cummins

Moylough, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Gilmores Funeral Home, Moylough tomorrow Friday from 5 until 7:30. Mass for Patricia Cummins on Saturday at 11 in St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough. Funeral afterwards to Moylough cemetery.

Baby Davy Ward

baby son of Maria and David, Manchester and Weir Road, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass of the Angels for Baby Davy Ward tomorrow Friday at 10:45. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Teresa also known as Tessie Conway nee Regan

Poultaloon, Ballyshrule, Ballinasloe. In her 97th year. Reposing at Hibernian Funeral Home, Portumna this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to Church of the Sacred Heart, Killeen. Mass for Tessie Conway tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilcorban Cemetery.

Marty Tierney

Ballybeg, Currandulla and formerly of Forty Acres, Dunmore Road, Tuam. Reposing at Currandulla Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to adjoining church. Mass for Marty Tierney tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery.

Teresa also known as Tess Power nee Glynn

St. James’s Crescent, Mervue and formerly of Curry, Cummer. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Tess Power tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Association of Ireland.

Nora also known as Nonie Faherty

Menlo Village and late of Merlin Park Hospital. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5:30. Removal at 6:30 to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Coolough. Mass for Nonie Faherty tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Menlo Cemetery.

Mikie Irwin

Ballyconree, Ballyvaughan. Reposing at St. John the Baptist Church, Ballyvaughan this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Mikie Irwin tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Gleninagh Cemetery.

Martin Carroll

Ballindooley, Castlegar. Mass for Martin Carroll today at 2 in St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Funeral afterwards to Carrowbrowne Cemetery.

Bridget also known as Bridie Roche nee Conway,

Cregclare, Ardrahan and formerly of Moore Park, Athenry. Mass for Bridie Roche today at 12 in St. Teresa’s Church, Labane. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, UHG.