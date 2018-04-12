Deathnotices Thursday 12th April, 2018

Ronan Lenihan

Grian Árd, Ardnacassa, Longford Town and formerly of Drogheda and Galway. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford today from 3 with prayers at 5. Removal afterwards to St. Mel’s Cathedral, Longford arriving at 6. Mass for Ronan Lenihan tomorrow Friday at 11. Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

Ann Lyons nee Satchwell

Clybaun Road, Knocknacarra and formerly of Tuam. Reposing at St. Anthony’s Room within Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra today from 4 until 6. Mass for Ann Lyons tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Bridie Martin nee Loughrey

Lissard, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Catherine’s Church, Aughrim. Mass for Bridie Martin tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Aughrim New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Edward also known as Ted Fahy

Lurgan, Killoran, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Michael’s Church, Cappataggle today for mass for Ted Fahy at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killalaghton Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

Anthony also known as Tony Curley

Chapel Park, Clontuskert, Ballinasloe. Mass for Tony Curley today at 12 in St. Augustine’s Church, Clontuskert. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit, UHG or Galway Hospice.

Michael also known as Mike Kenny

Leitrim More, Kylebrack and late of Newtowndaly, Loughrea. Mass for Mike Kenny today at 12 in St. Andrew’s Church, Leitrim. Funeral afterwards to Leitrim New Cemetery.