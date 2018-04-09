Deathnotices Monday 9th April 2018

Billy Murphy

Kingstown, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his home this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Billy Murphy tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh new cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Brook House Centre, Mountbellew.

Mary Hannon nee Carr

Ceannt Avenue, Mervue. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Holy Family Church, Mervue. Mass for Mary Hannon tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Gabrielle Hanrahan nee Glynn

Ballyvahan, Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. In her 90th year. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Kiltormer. Mass for Gabrielle Hanrahan tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Old Cemetery Kiltormer.

Patsy better known as The Vicar Cunningham

Carnacopple, Mountbellew, Ballinasloe. Reposing at the Pastoral Centre, Mountbellew this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Mountbellew. Mass for The Vicar Cunningham tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Motor Neuron Association of Ireland.