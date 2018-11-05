Deathnotices Monday 5th November, 2018

Maureen Kelly nee Murray

Eskerbane, Brideswell, Athlone, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Oatfield, Cappataggle, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Brigids Funeral Home, Brideswell, this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Brigids Church, Curraghboy arriving for 7.30. Mass for Maureen Kelly tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cam Cemetery.

Michael Mullally

45 Gaelcarrig Park, Newcastle and formerly of Fairhill, Claddagh. Reposing at his home, this evening from 5 until 7.30. Removal tomorrow Tuesday to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road to arrive for mass for Michael Mullally at 12. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimer’s.

Sally Duggan nee Collins

Shannon Park, Portumna. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5.30 until 7.30. Funeral cortege arriving to St Brigid’s Church for mass for Sally Duggan tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to St Michael’s Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Portumna Social Services Centre.

Brendan Bowes

Lismakeigue, Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. Reposing at the Centre in the grounds of Killoran Church this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Brendan’s Church, Mullagh. Mass for Brendan Bowes tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbeygormican Cemetery.

Helen also known as Maureen Howard Taylor nee Ryan

Ballygaddy Road, Tuam and formerly of Green Park Nursing Home. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Helen Howard Taylor tomorrow Tuesday at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimer’s.

Michael Irwin

Wellpark Grove and formerly of Eyre Street. Reposing at the family funeral home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Michael Irwin tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Bartholomew also known as Bertie Buckley

Garracloone, Craughwell. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell this evening from 5. Removal at 7.30 to St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Mass for Bertie Buckley tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.