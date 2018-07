Deathnotices Monday 30th July, 2018

Annie Ward

Lios Na Rún, Ballybane. Arriving at Saint Brigid’s Church, Ballybane today at 3. Mass for Annie Ward tomorrow, Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Maureen Sherry nee Corban

Clostoken, Loughrea. Mass for Maureen Sherry in Church of The Holy Family, Clostoken today at 11. Funeral afterwards to Clostoken Cemetery.

John also known as Jack McDonagh

Cloughanover, Headford. Removal this morning to St Mary’s Church, Headford for mass for John McDonagh at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cloughanover Cemetery.