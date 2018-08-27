Deathnotices Monday 27th August, 2018

Mary Holloway nee Clarke

Williamstown, Mount Temple, Moate, Co. Westmeath. Mother of Arthur Holloway, Killeeneen, Craughwell. Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Moate this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to Corpus Christi Church, Mount Temple arriving at 8. Mass for Mary Holloway tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Clonmacnoise Cemetery. House private, by request.

Alicia Casserly nee Hawkshaw

Churchfields, Salthill and formerly of Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Alicia Casserly tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Peg Costello nee Bane

40 Gort na Rí, Athenry and formerly of Church Street, Athenry and Glenamaddy. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry, this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Peg Costello tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.

Michael Hughes

Ballinapark, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Reposing at Burn’s Funeral Home, Tuam, this evening from 6. Removal at 7:30 to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin. Mass for Michael Hughes tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery.

Paul Joyce

Shanavaugh, Glann, Oughterard. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard, this evening from 5:30 until 7. Mass for Paul Joyce tomorrow Tuesday at 11:30 in Glann Church. Funeral afterwards to Glann Cemetery.