Deathnotices Monday 25th June, 2018

Carmel Broderick nee Hynes

Kilcrimple, Gort. Arriving at St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty tomorrow tuesday for prayers at 5. Mass for Carmel Broderick on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin cemetery. House private tomorrow Tuesday and family flowers only, by request.

Yvonne Walsh nee Shields

Whitestrand Road and formerly of Dalysfort Road, Salthill. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Tuesday to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh for mass for Yvonne Walsh at 11. Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

John Coleman Kelly

Tyrone, Kilcolgan. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for John Coleman Kelly tomorrow Tuesday at 1 at St. Colman’s Church Ballinderreen. Funeral afterwards to Drumacoo Cemetery.

Richard Murphy

Clarke Street, Athenry. Arriving at Church of the Assumption, Athenry for mass for Richard Murphy tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Athenry.

Margaret Tierney nee Mullins

Gortard, Clarinbridge. Reposing at Suaimhneas on the grounds of Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clarinbridge this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to adjoining church. Mass for Margaret Tierney tomorrow Tuesday at 1. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

John Gillespie

Yewland Green, Renmore and formerly of Glencolmcille, Co. Donegal. Reposing at Áras Naofa in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore, this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for John Gillespie tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Reposing again at the Cunnea’s family home in Dooey, Glencolmcille, Co. Donegal tomorrow Tuesday evening until 11. Removal on Wednesday to arrive for mass for John Gillespie at 11 in St. Columba’s Church, Glencolmcille, Co. Donegal. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.