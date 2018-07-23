Deathnotices Monday 23rd July, 2018

Brendan Porter

Main Street, Killimor. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor this evening from 5 until 8. Removal from his home tomorrow Tuesday for mass for Brendan Porter at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Killimor. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Killimor . House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Care Unit, ICU, UHG.

John Murphy

58 John Coogan Park, Newcastle. Reposing at his home today from 3 until 7.30. Removal tomorrow Tuesday to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road for mass for John Murphy at 1. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Thomas Rogers Senior

Cuar Na Lus, Circular Road and formerly of Manchester and Scotland. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Thomas Rogers Senior tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Danny Grealish

49 Oakfield, Oranmore and formerly of Bohermore. Reposing at his home in Oakfield today from 4 until 8. Mass for Danny Grealish tomorrow Tuesday at 11 in Oranmore Church. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice and Cancer Care West.