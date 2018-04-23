15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Deathnotices Monday 23rd April, 2018

By Reception
April 23, 2018

Time posted: 8:53 am

Marion Cosgrove nee Barrett

Killeen, Ballindine, Co. Mayo.  Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Ballindine this evening from 6 until 8.  Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Ballindine tomorrow Tuesday for mass for Marion Cosgrove  at 12.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Ballindine.  House private and family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

James Curley

Ganaveen, Clontuskert, Ballinasloe.  Reposing at Kiltormer Nursing Home this evening from 5.  Removal at 7.30 to St. Augustine’s Church, Clontuskert.  Mass for James Curley tomorrow Tuesday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.  House private, by request.

Ann Hegarty nee Cunningham,

The Island, Kilfenora, Co. Clare and formerly of Kilnadeema, Loughrea.  Mass for Ann Hegarty today at 12 in Inchovea Church.  Funeral afterwards to The Island cemetery, Kilfenora.  Family flowers only, by request.

 

