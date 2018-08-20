Deathnotices Monday 20th August, 2018

Niamh Burke

London and formerly of Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St Francis Church, Meelick, Eyrecourt tomorrow Tuesday from 6 until 8. Mass for Niamh Burke on Wednesday at 1 in Meelick Church. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Anthony Ward

No.2 Cloonthue Road, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam, tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Anthony Ward on Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

William also known as Bill Fallon

Moylough, Ballinasloe. In his 93rd year. Reposing at Gilmore’s Funeral Home, Moylough, this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Bill Fallon tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery.

Patrick Leonard

lroebuck, Corrandulla. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5.30 until 7.30. Mass for Patrick Leonard tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Brendan’s Church, Corrandulla. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. Family flowers only and house private on Tuesday, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice or the Irish Cancer Society.

Louis Finn

Kilgarve Court, Creagh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh. Mass for Louis Finn tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. House private, by request

Sinead Brody

Swangate, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Sinead Brody tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

Caitlin Power,

Ballyscully, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Mass for Caitlin Power today at 1 in Church of the Holy Family Duniry. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private this morning, by request.

Paul Gibson

Galway. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5 until 7. Private cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium.