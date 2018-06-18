Deathnotices Monday 18th June, 2018

Mary Fitzsimons nee McRory

Renmore. Reposing at Áras Naofa in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to the church. Mass for Mary Fitzsimons tomorrow Tuesday morning at 10. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.

Pakie Kilcooley

Crowe Street, Gort. Reposing at Mullins Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7 to St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty. Mass for Pakie Kilcooley tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery.

Yvonne McCotter

Tubber road, Gort. Reposing at her home this evening from 5 until 8. Arriving to St. Colman’s Church, Gort tomorrow Tuesday for mass for Yvonne McCotter at 12. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.