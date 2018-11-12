Deathnotices Monday 12th Nov, 2018

Mary Fahy

Rushlake, Woodlawn, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Sacred Heart Funeral Home, Kilconnell this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Michael’s Church, Cappataggle. Mass for Mary Fahy tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killaan Cemetery, Woodlawn.

Garret Sayers

Riverside. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Garret Sayers tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

Gerard also known as Ger Mahony

Caherwalter, Loughrea. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea for mass for Ger Mahony today at 12. Funeral afterwards to Garrybreeda Cemetery. House private today and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Ethna also known as Ettie Foley nee Whelan

Rehan, Tynagh. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Laurence’s Church, Tynagh, for mass for Ettie Foley today at 12. Funeral afterwards to Tynagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.