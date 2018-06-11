15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Deathnotices Monday 11th June, 2018

By Reception
June 11, 2018

Time posted: 8:27 am

Padraig Small

Gort an Chaladh, Castlegar.  Reposing at his home today from 4 until 8.  Removal tomorrow Tuesday to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar for mass for Padraig Small at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Carrowbrowne Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Jim Nestor

Taylors Hill and formerly of Dunmore.  Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 4.  Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh.  Mass for Jim Nestor tomorrow Tuesday at 10.  Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Martin also known as Mattie Fahy

Ballinacregg North, Cummer, Tuam and formerly of Sheeaun Park, Turloughmore.  Reposing at St. Colman’s Room adjoining St. Colman’s Church, Corofin this evening from 5 until 7.  Mass for Mattie Fahy tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Corofin.  Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice or Irish Cancer Society.

 

