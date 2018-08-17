Deathnotices Friday 17th August, 2018

John Willie Costello

Glenmore, Athenry. Reposing at Our Lady’s Chapel, Lackagh this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Mass for John Willie Costello tomorrow Saturday at 12. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium.

Robert Barrett

Oranmore Nursing Home and formerly of Rahoon Road. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Robert Barrett tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Phoebie Walsh nee Gowing

Liscappul, Aughrim, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Ballinasloe Christian Fellowship Hall adjacent to her home today from 12. Removal at 1:30 to St. John’s Church, Ballinasloe for funeral service for Phoebie Walsh at 2. Interment afterwards in St. Matthew’s Church yard, Glanloughaun, Clontuskert.