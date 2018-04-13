Deathnotices Friday 13th April, 2018

Jimmy Burke

Tohergar, Ballinamore Bridge, Ballinasloe. In his 100th year. Reposing at his residence today from 12. Removal at 8 to St. Brendan’s Church, Toghergar. Mass for Jimmy Burke tomorrow Saturday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Killian cemetery, Newbridge.

John Connolly

Sea Road, Clarinbridge. Reposing at Suimhneas in the grounds of Clarinbridge Church tomorrow Saturday from 3 until 5. Mass for John Connolly on Sunday at 1:30 in Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Nellie Burke nee Egan

Egans Pub, Cashla, Athenry. Reposing at Gardiner’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Nellie Burke tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh old cemetery.

Chris Coughlan

Cappagh Road, Barna and formerly of Cork City. Reposing at the Cillín within Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna this evening from 7. Removal at 9 to the Church. Mass for Chris Coughlan tomorrow Saturday at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to Realt na Mara cemetery, Furbo. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Neil Anthony Black

Bullaun, Cummer, Corofin and formerly of Rahoon and Birmingham UK. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Neil Black tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery.

Tom Henderson Senior

30 Tubberjarlath Road, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Tom Henderson Senior tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery.

Ronan Lenihan

Grian Árd, Ardnacassa, Longford Town and formerly of Drogheda and Galway. Mass for Ronan Lenihan this morning at 11 in St. Mel’s Cathedral, Longford. Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.