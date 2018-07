Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Gardai have upgraded their investigation into the death of a Loughrea man in County Cork last night to murder.

The decision was taken after a post mortem examination was carried out on the body of Conor Quinn, who was living in Cork but originally from Kilrickle.

While details of the post mortem examination are not being released, it’s believed the 24 year old was stabbed to death.

