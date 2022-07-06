Laurencetown, Galway

Michael (Mike) Gilmore

Mike passed suddenly from this life in Portiuncula Hospital on Tuesday July 5th. He is sadly missed by his son Anthony, daughters, Marie and Sheila, grandchildren, Leah, Niall, Brónagh and Liam, brother Jimmy, sister Teresa, sons in law Tom & Derek, good friends Bridie & Josie, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family & friends.

MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing in Dignity Funeral Home, Portumna Retirement Village, (Eircode H53 AY18) on Thursday 7th from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Cortége will arrive to St Mary’s Church, Laurencetown

at 11:50, Friday 8th for celebration of Funeral Mass

for the repose of Mike’s soul, at 12oc. Burial will take place immediately after in

Calvary Cemetery, Laurencetown.

Please respect the current Public Health Covid requirements throughout your attendance at Mike’s funeral. Sympathisers are invited if they wish to leave their condolences on Mike’s condolence page below.

Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, to Parkinson’s Association of Ireland on the link provided below

Parkinson’s Association donate in memory of Mike

