Laurencetown, Galway
Michael (Mike) Gilmore
Mike passed suddenly from this life in Portiuncula Hospital on Tuesday July 5th. He is sadly missed by his son Anthony, daughters, Marie and Sheila, grandchildren, Leah, Niall, Brónagh and Liam, brother Jimmy, sister Teresa, sons in law Tom & Derek, good friends Bridie & Josie, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family & friends.
MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing in Dignity Funeral Home, Portumna Retirement Village, (Eircode H53 AY18) on Thursday 7th from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Cortége will arrive to St Mary’s Church, Laurencetown
at 11:50, Friday 8th for celebration of Funeral Mass
for the repose of Mike’s soul, at 12oc. Burial will take place immediately after in
Calvary Cemetery, Laurencetown.
Please respect the current Public Health Covid requirements throughout your attendance at Mike’s funeral. Sympathisers are invited if they wish to leave their condolences on Mike’s condolence page below.
Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, to Parkinson’s Association of Ireland on the link provided below
Parkinson’s Association donate in memory of Mike
