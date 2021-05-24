Death Notices Monday 24th May 2021

print

Hubert also known as Hubie Mannion

Cloonoran, Moylough and London. Mass for Hubie Mannion will take place on Wednesday at 2 in St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough. Mass will be streamed live online on brightblueproductions.ie/ funeral mass livestream and broadcast on parish radio.Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery. House private, by request.

Claire Nolan nee Hickey

Plassy, Cahernashilleeney, Claregalway. Removal from her home tomorrow Tuesday to the Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh for mass for Claire Nolan at 4. Mass will be streamed live online on lackagh church live on youtube and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old Cemetery.

Johnny Grealish

Kiltrogue, Claregalway. Removal from his home tomorrow Tuesday to the Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh for mass for Johnny Grealish at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on lackagh church live on youtube and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old Cemetery.

Helen Lynch nee Donavan

St. Brendan’s Terrace, Ballinasloe. Mass for Helen Lynch will take place privately today at 12 in St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass will be streamed live online on www.churchservices.tv/ballinasloe. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.