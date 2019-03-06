Deathnotices Wednesday

Mary Bridget also known as Maureen Curley nee Canney

Rusheens, Tuam. In her 96th year. Reposing at St. Colman’s Room adjoining St. Colman’s Church, Corofin tomorrow Thursday from 5 until 8. Mass for Maureen Curley on Friday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Corofin. Funeral afterwards to Cummer cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Care for Shane.

Patrick Hurley

Knockroe, Attymon, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Thursday from 5. Removal at 7 to Kilimordaly Church. Mass for Patrick Hurley on Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Mary Molloy nee Joyce

Camp Street, Oughterard. Reposing at Tommy and Mary’s house in Camp Street this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Mary Molloy tomorrow Thursday at 12 in Oughterard Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard.

Carmel O’Flaherty nee Burke

Barna Road and Salthill and formerly of Connolly, Ennis, Co. Clare. Reposing at the Cillín within the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna today from 4. Removal at 6 to the church. Mass for Carmel O’Flaherty tomorrow Thursday at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to Realt na Mara Cemetery, Furbo. No flowers, by request.

Peggy Gibbons

Westport Road, Clifden. Reposing at her residence today from 12. Removal at 6:30 to St. Joseph’s Church, Clifden. Mass for Peggy Gibbons tomorrow Thursday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Ardbear Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Anne’s Community Care Unit.

Patricia Steed

The Square, Headford. Mass for Patricia Steed this afternoon at 1 in St. Mary’s Church, Headford. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.