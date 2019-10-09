Deathnotices Wednesday 9th October, 2019

Margaret Sweeney

Toureen, Ballinderreen, Kilcolgan. Reposing at her home this evening from 5. Removal at 7.30 to St. Colman’s Church, Ballinderreen. Mass for Margaret Sweeney tomorrow Thursday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Drumacoo Cemetery.

Peter James Carty

Renmore. Mass for Peter James Carty today at 10 in Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Tony Jennings

Clonliffe Road, Dublin and late of Cloonminda, Glenamaddy. Mass for Tony Jennings today at 11:30 in St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Glenamaddy.

Michael Shiel

Ballinamona, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Mass for Michael Shiel today at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill cemetery.

Keira Dillon

Corner House, St. Brendan’s Road and St. Joseph’s Road, Portumna. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Bridget’s Church, Portumna today for Mass for Keira Dillon at 11. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s cemetery, Portumna.