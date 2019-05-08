Deathnotices Wednesday 8th May, 2019

John Ryan

Lucan, Dublin and Rahoon Road. Reposing at his home in Lucan this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Thursday to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road for mass for John Ryan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

Mary Burke nee O’Brien

Kilkerrin Road, Glenamaddy and formerly of Church Street, Dunmore. Reposing at Divilly’s Funeral Home, Glenamaddy this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Mass for Mary Burke tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Glenamaddy Cemetery.

Bridget Kenny nee Flaherty

Ballinlough, Woodlawn, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Peter and Paul’s Mortuary Chapel adjacent to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to the church. Mass for Bridget Kenny tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Ballymacward.

James Carty

Ballinamona, Menlough, Ballinasloe and 67 Seacrest, Knocknacarra. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Menlough this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to Skehana Church. Mass for James Carty tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Ability West, Galway.