Deathnotices Wednesday 6th February, 2019

Gretta Kelly nee Liston

Scart, Ruan More, Claregalway and formerly of Lower Shantalla Road. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street tomorrow Thursday morning from 9.30. Removal at 10.30 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road for mass for Gretta Kelly at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore.

Michael Flood

Ballynalty, Ower. Reposing at the Old Monastery, Corrandulla Nursing Home this evening from 6 to 7.30. Funeral cortege to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glencorrib tomorrow for mass for Michael Flood at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Jimmy Fitzpatrick

St. James’ Crescent, Mervue and formerly of Cahermorris, Corrandulla. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege to arrive at Church of the Holy Family, Mervue tomorrow for mass for Jimmy Fitzpatrick at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery, Corrandulla. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Pauline Hynes nee Mulvihill

Mulrook, Kilcolgan and formerly of Newtowncashel, Co. Longford. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Coleman’s Church, Ballinderreen. Mass for Pauline Hynes tomorrow Thursday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Drumacoo Cemetery.

John Gerard Walsh

Goulane, Clifden. Reposing at his residence today from 1. Removal at 8 to St. Joseph’s Church, Clifden arriving at 8:30. Mass for John Gerard Walsh tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ardbear cemetery.

Michéal O’Conghaile

Bhaile Lurgain, Inis Oirr, Aran Islands. Reposing at his parents’ home in Inis Oirr today from 4 until 8. Mass for Michéal O’Conghaile tomorrow Thursday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Tempall Chaomháin.

Maureen Healy nee Tully

‘Chez Nous’, Donnellan Drive, Loughrea and formerly of Barrack Street, Athenry. Reposing at her home today from 4 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Thursday for mass for Maureen Healy at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Thomas also known as Tom Geraghty

Iona Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9 and formerly of Ballyshea, Kilchreest, Loughrea. Mass for Tom Geraghty today at 12 in Church of the Nativity, Kilchreest. Funeral afterwards to Kilogillon cemetery.

Teresa Finn nee Dwyer

St. Joseph’s Place, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe this morning for mass for Teresa Finn at 11. Funeral afterwards to Creagh cemetery. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to The Friends of Portiuncula Hospital Fund.

Bridie Abourayya nee Loughnane

Aylesborough, Buckinghamshire, UK and formerly of Old Galway Road, Loughrea. Mass for Bridie Abourayya today at 12 in St Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.