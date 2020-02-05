Deathnotices Wednesday 5th February, 2020

Willie Gleeson

Ballygaddy Road, Tuam. Reposing at Grogans Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Willie Gleeson tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Honor Heffernan nee McGrath

Lenaboy Avenue, Salthill. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this afternoon from 4.30. Removal at 6.30 to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Mass for Honor Heffernan tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to ICU, University Hospital Galway and/or the Galway Lifeboat.