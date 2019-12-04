Deathnotices Wednesday 4th December, 2019

Merilyn Cummins

St. Brendans Terrace, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Serenity Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballinasloe this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Michaels Church, Ballinasloe tomorrow Thursday for Mass for Merilyn Cummins at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. House private tomorrow Thursday morning and no flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Gerald Coen

Clogherboy, Tuam. Reposing at St. Anne’s Funeral Home, Barnadearg this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin. Mass for Gerald Coen tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Killererin. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimers.