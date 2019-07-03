Deathnotices Wednesday 3rd July, 2019

Declan Maloney

Barna Road and formerly of Francis Street. Reposing at his home this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Thursday to the Abbey Church, Francis Street for mass for Declan Maloney at 11:30. Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Kidney Association.

Frances Feeley nee Haier

Galway and formerly of Lissycasey, Co. Clare. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Thursday to Church of Christ the King, Salthill for mass for Frances Feeley at 11. Private cremation to follow. No flowers, by request.

John Browne

Woodlands Avenue, Renmore and formerly of Henry Street. Reposing at Áras Naofa in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to adjoining church. Mass for John Browne tomorrow Thursday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway branch of Western Alzheimers.

Tom Moloney

Gilmartin Road, Tuam. Reposing at Burn’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Tom Moloney tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Gerry Jordan

Laurence’s Fields, Loughrea and formerly of Grattan Road. Mass for Gerry Jordan this morning at 11 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.