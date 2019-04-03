Deathnotices Wednesday 3rd April, 2019

Ellen also known as Nellie Dooley nee Nestor

O’Connaire Road, Shantalla and formerly of Fr. Burke Road and Beattystown. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Nellie Dooley tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Eileen Mogan nee Staunton

formerly of Station Road, Oranmore and Gortadooey, Claregalway. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire in the grounds of Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore this evening from 5:30. Removal at 8 to adjoining church. Mass for Eileen Mogan tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Oranmore Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Stroke Unit, St. Anne’s Ward, UHG.

Elizabeth also known as Lily Sheeran

Crestwood, Coolough Road and formerly of Birr, Co. Offaly. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5. Private removal at 7 to her daughter Veronica Cronin’s residence in Crestwood. Mass for Lily Sheeran tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request.

Patrick Michael Rochfort Hyde also known as Michael Hyde

Carrowmore, Aughrim, Ballinasloe. Funeral service for Michael Hyde today at 1 in St. John’s Church, Ballinasloe. Private burial afterwards for family and friends. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to RNLI and Galway Hospice.

Liam Dalton

Manusflynn, Belclare, Tuam and formerly of Villerstown, Co. Waterford. Mass for Liam Dalton today at 12 in Church of St. Patrick and St. Cuana, Corner Chapel. Funeral afterwards to Kilcoona Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.