Deathnotices Wednesday 30th January, 2019

Paddy also known as Pat Donlon

Kilkerrin Road, Glenamaddy. Reposing at Divilly’s Funeral Home, Glenamaddy this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Mass for Pat Donlon tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Glenamaddy.

Teresa Holian nee Hayes

Kiltulla, Oranmore. Reposing at her home this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Thursday to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar for mass for Teresa Holian at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium for cremation service at 2:30. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Myra O’Shaughnessy nee Connolly

Cloverpark, Headford. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford this evening from 6 until 8. Removal from her home tomorrow Thursday to St. Patrick and Cuana Church, Corner Chapel for mass for Myra O’Shaughnessy at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Madra.

Ita Lawless nee O’Connor

Killeen, Ballyshrule, Portumna and late of Dublin. Reposing at Hibernian Funeral Home, Portumna this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to Church of the Sacred Heart, Killeen. Mass for Ita Lawless tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilcorban Cemetery.

Helen Ronane nee Lally

Ballykilleen, Cloonfad, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo and formerly of Shanbally, Dunmore. Reposing at Cloonfad Community Centre today from 4 until 7. Arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Cloonfad tomorrow Thursday for mass for Helen Ronane at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cloonfad Cemetery.