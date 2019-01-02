Deathnotices Wednesday 2nd January, 2019

Richard Pearson

Clybaun Close, Clybaun Road. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street tomorrow Thursday from 4. Removal at 6 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Richard Pearson on Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Donor Network.

Dominick Naughton

Eskermore, Ballinamore-Bridge, Ballinasloe and formerly of Tully East, Ballygar. Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home, Ballygar this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7.30 to St Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh. Mass for Dominick Naughton tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballygar Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

John Brennan

Bruckey, Castlegar. Reposing at Church of the Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Mass for John Brennan tomorrow Thursday at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to Killeen Cemetery, Castlegar. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Martin Grenham

Main Street, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Martin Grenham tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit Portiuncula Hospital.

Catherine Walsh nee O’Neill

Curragh Park, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Serenity Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballinasloe, this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Matthew’s Church for funeral service for Catherine Walsh tomorrow Thursday at 12. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard.

Mary Mannion nee O’Dea

Caherdrineen, Oranmore. Reposing at Suimhneas in the grounds of Clarinbridge Church this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Mary Mannion tomorrow Thursday at 12 in Clarinbridge Church. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to UHG.

Mark Killilea

Caherhugh House, Belclare, Tuam. Reposing at his home today from 4 until 8. Private removal tomorrow Thursday to Sacred Heart Church, Belclare to arrive for mass for Mark Killilea at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clare-Tuam Cemetery. House private tomorrow Thursday and no flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Tuam Cancer Care or Hospice Home Care Team.

Mary Hayden nee O’Shea

Gaelcarraig Park, Newcastle. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Mary Hayden tomorrow Thursday at 10. Private Cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request.

Sister De Sales Keane

Sisters of Mercy, Loughrea and formerly of Maree, Oranmore. Mass for Sister De Sales Keane today at 2.30 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral Loughrea. Funeral afterwards to the Convent Cemetery.

Bridie Conroy nee Duggan

Caherlavine, Loughrea and formerly of The Shamrock Bar, Cross Street, Athenry. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Brendan’s Cathedral Loughrea today for mass for Bridie Conroy at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Society of Ireland.