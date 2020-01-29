Deathnotices Wednesday 29th January, 2020

Mary Keane

Seershin, Furbo. Reposing at the Cillín within Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna tomorrow Thursday from 4. Removal at 5:30 to Realt na Mara Church, Furbo. Mass for Mary Keane on Friday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Pat McCann

Castlepark and formerly of Cloughmore, Achill Island, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow Thursday from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Roundstone on Friday for Mass for Pat McGann at 12. Funeral afterwards to Gurteen cemetery. House private on Thursday and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West and MS Galway.

Marie Lyons nee Joynt

Newtowndaly, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboys Funeral Home tomorrow Thursday from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea on Friday for mass for Marie Lyons at 12. Funeral afterwards to Leitrim New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Oncology Patient Comfort Fund.

Thomas Byrnes

Chelsea, Killoran, Ballinasloe. Reposing in Cappatagle Community Centre this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michaels Church, Cappatagle. Mass for Thomas Byrnes tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Killalaghton Cemetery.

Peter Connaire

Clooncagh, Athenry. Reposing at Quinns Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Clooncagh. Mass for Peter Connaire tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Grange Cemetery, New Inn.

Tommie Kelly

Tonegurrane, Corrandulla. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to the adjoining church. Mass for Tommie Kelly tomorrow Thursday at 11 in St Brendans Church, Corrandulla. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery.

Oliver Burke

Bowling Green. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. Augustine’s Church, Middle Street. Mass for Oliver Burke tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.

Rose Conroy

Moorfield, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Dignity Chapel in Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Fahy Church. Mass for Rose Conroy tomorrow Thursday at 11. Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Portiuncula Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

Tim Molloy,

St. Anthony’s Terrace, Bohermore. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Tim Molloy tomorrow Thursday at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Joseph also known as Josie Nevin

Derrew, Ballycrissane, Ballinasloe. Mass for Josie Nevin today at 12 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tiernascragh. Funeral afterwards to Tiernascragh cemetery.