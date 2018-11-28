Deathnotices Wednesday 28th Nov, 2018

Marie Phillips

Davis Road, Shantalla. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Marie Phillips tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request.

Mike Rathaille

Ballard West, Barna. Reposing at the Cillín within Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Realt na Mara Church, Furbo. Mass for Mike Rathaille tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Stroke Unit, UHG.

Tadhg O’Sullivan

Ardrahan and formerly of Dingle, Co. Kerry. In his 92nd year. Reposing at Monaghan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Teresa’s Church, Labane. Mass for Tadhg O’Sullivan tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.