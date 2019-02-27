Deathnotices Wednesday 27th February, 2019

Mick Canavan

Renmore Park, Renmore. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this afternoon from 4:30. Removal at 6:30 to adjacent church. Mass for Mick Canavan tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rinville Cemetery, Oranmore. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Mary Kilkelly nee Hegarty

58 The Glade, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Mary Kilkelly tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Roveagh Cemetery, Clarinbridge. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Intensive Care Unit, UHG.

Teresa Feehilly nee Hughes

Kilmore, Grange, Tuam. Mass for Teresa Feehilly today at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Killererin. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Killererin.

Una Murray nee Flaherty

Roy, Dunmore. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, Dunmore this evening from 5 until 8. Private removal from her home tomorrow Thursday to Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore for mass for Una Murray at 12. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore Cemetery.