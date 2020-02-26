Deathnotices Wednesday 26th February, 2020

Michael McDonagh

Ower, Rosscahill. Reposing at Áiséirí, Church Road, Moycullen this afternoon from 4.30. Removal at 6.30 to Killannin Church. Mass for Michael McDonagh tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Irish Kidney Association, Galway Branch.

Tom McGahon

Prospect, Maree, Oranmore and formerly of Reaghstown, Co. Louth. Reposing at Maree Pastoral Centre this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Tom McGahon tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Josephs Church, Maree. Funeral afterwards to Renvile Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Pádraig Bailey

11 St. Josephs Avenue. Reposing at O’Flaherty’s Funeral Home, Munster Avenue today from 4 until 7. Removal afterwards to St. Ignatius Church, Sea Road. Mass for Pádraig Bailey tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Lettermore Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the R.N.L.I.

Noreen Walsh nee Rogers

Carnakib, Headford and formerly of Rathlee, Easkey, Co. Sligo. Reposing at McGowans Funeral Home, Ballina today from 4.30 until 6.30. Mass for Noreen Walsh tomorrow Thursday at 11 in The Star of the Sea Church, Rathlee. Funeral afterwards to Roslea Cemetery, Easkey, Co. Sligo. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Northwest Hospice.

Katherine Cunningham nee Flynn

Portumna Retirement Village and formerly of Ballyshrule Portumna and New York, USA. Mass for Katherine Cunningham this morning at 11 in St. Bridgets Church, Portumna. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.