Deathnotices Wednesday 22nd January, 2020

Wednesday 22nd January, 2020

Eileen Doyle nee Comar

Rock Road, Blackrock, Dublin and formerly of Brogue, Ballinakill, Loughrea.  Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford this evening from 5:30.  Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill.  Mass for Eileen Doyle tomorrow Thursday at 9:30.  Funeral proceeding afterwards to Deansgrange cemetery, Dublin.

John also known as Jack Hoare

Gatestown, Moylough.  Reposing at Gilmores Funeral Home, Moylough this evening from 6.  Removal at 8 to St. Patricks Church, Moylough. Mass for Jack Hoare tomorrow Thursday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery.

Joe Steve Ó Neachtain

Cré Dhubh, An Spidéal, Connemara.  Mass for Joe Steve Ó Neachtain today at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Knock cemetery, Inverin.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

