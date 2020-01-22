Deathnotices Wednesday 22nd January, 2020

Eileen Doyle nee Comar

Rock Road, Blackrock, Dublin and formerly of Brogue, Ballinakill, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill. Mass for Eileen Doyle tomorrow Thursday at 9:30. Funeral proceeding afterwards to Deansgrange cemetery, Dublin.

John also known as Jack Hoare

Gatestown, Moylough. Reposing at Gilmores Funeral Home, Moylough this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patricks Church, Moylough. Mass for Jack Hoare tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery.

Joe Steve Ó Neachtain

Cré Dhubh, An Spidéal, Connemara. Mass for Joe Steve Ó Neachtain today at 12. Funeral afterwards to Knock cemetery, Inverin. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.