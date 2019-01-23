Current track
Deathnotices Wednesday 23rd January, 2019

23 January 2019

Laszlo also known as Les Erdok

Dalgin, Milltown, Tuam and formerly of Tata, Hungry.  Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Thursday from 5:30.  Removal at 7:30 to St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown.  Mass for Les Erdok on Friday at 12.  Cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium.  Donations if desired to Palliative Care, Galway.

Bernadette Neary nee Kinirons

Rushvela, Oughterard.  Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard this evening from 5.  Removal at 6 to Oughterard Church.  Mass for Bernadette Neary tomorrow Thursday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Society of Ireland or Guide Dogs for the Blind.

