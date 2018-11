Mary also known as Marian Curran nee Lawlor,

Sycamore Drive, Highfield Park and formerly of Loughrea. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 4:30. Removal at 6 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Marian Curran tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.