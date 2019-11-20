Deathnotices Wednesday 20th November, 2019

Padraic Sharry

Raleigh Row and formerly of Inis Oirr, Aran Islands. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this afternoon from 4.30. Removal at 6 to St. Ignatius Church, Sea Road. Mass for Padraic Sharry tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cope Galway.

Rose Carroll nee O’Donnell

Fr.Griffin Place and formerly of Newcastle. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 7 until 9. Mass for Rose Carroll tomorrow Thursday at 12.30 in St. Marys Church, The Claddagh. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice.

Denis O’Connell

Hope’s Bakery, Main Street, Loughrea and formerly of Tarbert, Co. Kerry. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Care, Barrack Street, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7. Removal afterwards to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Mass for Denis O’Connell tomorrow Thursday at 12. Cremation Service to follow at 3 at Shannon Crematorium. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to St. Francis Ward, Patient Comfort Fund, Portiuncula Hospital.

Maureen Loftus nee Eagleton

Bermingham, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Maureen Loftus tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimers.