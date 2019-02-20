Deathnotices Wednesday 20th February, 2019

Pauline Hargaden nee Parkinson

Pairc Na Gcaor, Moycullen and formerly of Pearse Road, Sligo. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothár Irwin, tomorrow Thursday from 5. Removal at 6.30 to Abbey Church, St. Francis Street. Mass for Pauline Hargaden on Friday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore.

John Tom Martyn

Roveagh, Kilcolgan. Reposing at Suaimhneas within the grounds of Clarinbridge Church this evening from 5 until 7. Private removal tomorrow Thursday to St. Colman’s Church, Roveagh for mass for John Tom Martyn at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Padraic Ruane

Belmont, Milltown. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street Tuam this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7.30 to his home. Mass for Padraic Ruane tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church Milltown. Funeral afterwards to Kilclooney cemetery. House private on Thursday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Paddy Joe also known as Rinty Monaghan

Knockdoe, Claregalway. Reposing at Our Lady’s Chapel, Lackagh this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7 to Lackagh Church. Mass for Rinty Monaghan tomorrow Thursday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old Cemetery.

Michael F Hayes

Curry, Cummer, Tuam and formerly of O’Connell Avenue, Limerick. Reposing at his residence today from 4 until 8. Removal tomorrow Thursday to Toomore Church, Foxford, Co. Mayo for mass for Michael F Hayes at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to Toomore Cemetery. Family Flowers only, by request.

Mary Smyth nee Kearns

Otley West, Yorkshire, England and formerly of Brownsgrove, Tuam. Funeral will take place in England at a later date.

Mary Conlon nee Whyte

Turloughmore, Taughmaconnell, Ballinasloe and late of Trasternagh, Moylough. Reposing at St. Bridget’s Funeral Home, Brideswell this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Ronan’s Church, Taughmaconnell. Mass for Mary Conlon tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Moylough cemetery.

Paddy Creavin

Cregal Art, Monivea Road. Mass for Paddy Creavin today at 12 in St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar.. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Patrick Kindles

Ballinlough, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Mass for Patrick Kindles today at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Kathleen Kelly nee Shaughnessy

Meadow Brook Court, Loughrea and formerly of Kiltartan, Gort. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Attracta’s Church, Kiltartan, Gort today for mass for Kathleen Kelly at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.