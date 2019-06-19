Deathnotices Wednesday 19th June, 2019

Joe Costello

Parkmore, Corofin, Tuam. Reposing at his residence today from 3 until 9. Removal tomorrow Thursday at 11:30 to St. Colman’s Church, Corofin for mass for Joe Costello at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery. House private tomorrow Thursday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Patrick also known as Paddy Stephen Fahy

‘Failte’, Ballindooley. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Mass for Paddy Stephen Fahy tomorrow Thursday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Castlegar Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Anthony also known as Tony Lally

Knocknacarra and formerly of Knockshambo, Belmullet, Co. Mayo. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 4 until 7. Removal tomorrow Thursday to Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra for mass for Tony Lally at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Liam King

St. James Crescent, Mervue and formerly of Tuam. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue today from 4:30. Removal at 5:30 to adjoining church. Mass for Liam King tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Christina Maloney

Chicago and late of Cross, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her brother Mattie Maloney’s home in Cross, Menlough this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Christina Maloney tomorrow Thursday at 12 in Skehanagh Church. Funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Michael Carr

Waterlane, Bohermore. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Michael Carr tomorrow Thursday at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Patrick also known as Pat Kelly

Roxboro, Kilchreest, Loughrea. Mass for Pat Kelly today at 12 in Church of the Nativity, Kilchreest. Funeral afterwards to Kilchreest Old Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Home, Loughrea.