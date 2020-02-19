Deathnotices Wednesday 18th February, 2020

Maria Long

Church Street, Gort. Reposing at her residence tomorrow Thursday from 6 until 8:30. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Colman’s Church, Gort on Friday for mass for Maria Long at 1. Funeral afterwards to St. Colman’s cemetery, Gort. House private on Friday morning, by request.

Edward also known as Teddy Flaherty

Ard Breeda, Loughrea and formerly of Park, Athenry. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea this evening at 6. Mass for Teddy Flaherty tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Athenry New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Micheál MacMahon

Moy Road, Kinvara. Reposing at his home today from 4 until 8. Mass for Micheál MacMahon tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Kinvara. Interment to follow in Mount Cross cemetery. House private tomorrow Thursday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mary Griffin nee Connell

Michael Collins Road, Mervue. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Mary Griffin tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Michael also known as Mickey Burke

Old Ballinfoyle, Headford Road. Funeral cortege will arrive at Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle today for mass for Mickey Burke at 12. Funeral afterwards to Carrowbrowne cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Claddagh Watch.