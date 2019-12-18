Deathnotices Wednesday 18th December, 2019

Thomas also known as Tom Kelly

Snipe Lawn, Newcastle. Reposing at his home tomorrow Thursday from 5 until 8. Removal on Friday to Galway Cathedral for mass for Tom Kelly at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croi.

Margaret Johnston nee Maguire

Mervue. Reposing at the Church of the Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue on Friday from 5.30 to 7. Cremation Service at Mount Jerome Victorian Chapel on Saturday at 3. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Helen MacDermott nee Lynch

Castlegar Nursing Home and formerly of Abbey Street, Ballyhaunis. Reposing at Donnellans Funeral Home, Clare Street, Ballyhaunis tomorrow Thursday from 5. Removal at 6.30 to St. Patricks Church, Ballyhaunis. Mass for Helen MacDermott on Friday at 10. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Bridie Gacquin

Currawina, Ballyforan, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Dempseys Funeral Home, Ballyforan tomorrow Thursday from 6 until 8. Removal to St. Josephs Church, Ballyforan. Mass for Bridie Gacquin on Friday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Taughboy Cemetery.

Mary Rose Foy nee Geoghegan

Westward Ho, Lecanvey, Westport, Co Mayo and formerly of Erdington, Birmingham, UK. Reposing at Sweeneys Funeral Home, Louisburgh on Friday from 6. Removal at 7.30 to St. Patricks Church, Lecanvey. Mass for Mary Rose Foy on Saturday at 12, followed by interment in Murrisk Abbey Cemetery.

Paddy Whelan

Carragh Hill, Salthill. Reposing at The Cillín within Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Paddy Whelan tomorrow Thursday at 12. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium at 5. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Anthony Sexton

St. Bridget Place Upper, Prospect Hill. Reposing at Irwins Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Thursday from 5.30. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Anthony Sexton on Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Bernard Ryan

Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home this evening from 6. Removal at 8.15 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Bernard Ryan tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Edward also known as Eddie Gallagher

Cloughballymore, Ballinderreen and formerly of Sandy Row, Keel, Achill Island. Reposing at Blake Manor, Cloughballymore, Ballinderreen this evening from 5 until 7. Reposing again at Sweeneys Funeral Parlour, Achill Sound, Co. Mayo tomorrow Thursday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Pollagh, Achill. Mass for Eddie Gallaher on Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Slievemore Cemetery, Achill. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Down Syndrome Ireland.

Michael Mitchell

Ballagh, Bushypark and formerly of Belcarra, Castlebar, Co. Mayo. Reposing at his home in Ballagh this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Michael Mitchell tomorrow Thursday at 12 in Galway Cathedral. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Donations, if desired to Cope Meals on Wheels, Galway or a charity of your own choice.

Mary Hennelly nee Byrne

Beaugh, Brownsgrove, Tuam. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 6 until 7.30. Removal afterwards to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Mary Hennelly tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cortoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Palliative Care, Aras Mhuire, Community Nursing Unit, Tuam.

Sheila Corbett nee Hogan

Moynoe, Scariff, Co. Clare. Mother of Reena Burke, Looscaun, Woodford. Reposing at Longs Funeral Home, Scariff this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Sacred Heart, Scariff. Mass for Sheila Corbett tomorrow Thursday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Moynoe new Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Raheen Community Hospital.

Willie Fahy

Murrough, Merlin Park. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Willie Fahy tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Renville cemetery, Oranmore.