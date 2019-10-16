Deathnotices Wednesday 14th October, 2019

Michael Healy

Glenard Road, Salthill and formerly of Sundays Well. Cork. Reposing at his home on Glenard Road this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Thursday to Christ the King Church, Salthill to arrive for mass for Michael Healy at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Patrick also known as Paddy Flanagan

Clareview Park, Ballybane and formerly of Mervue. Reposing at Church of the Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Paddy Flanagan tomorrow Thursday at 12. Private cremation to follow. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Home Care Team.

John Hughes

12 Church View, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Menlough today from 4. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Menlough. Mass for John Hughes tomorrow Thursday at 11. Private cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Rosaleen Kennedy nee Burbage

Maunsells Road and formerly of Birr, Co. Offaly. Mass for Rosaleen Kennedy today at 11 in St James’s Church Bushypark. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.