Deathnotices Wednesday 12th Dec, 2018

Nora Egan nee Ruane

Ballymara, Milltown and formerly of Mullaghmore, Moylough. Reposing at Gilmore’s Funeral Home, Moylough this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough. Mass for Nora Egan tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery. House private, by request.

Muriel Colgan

Cré na Cille, Tynagh, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Ignatius Funeral Home, Duniry this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:15 to St. Laurence’s Church, Tynagh. Mass for Muriel Colgan tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Tynagh Cemetery.

Nonie Creighton nee O’Flaherty

Gortnamona, Moycullen and formerly of Mincloon, Rahoon. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Nonie Creighton tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Bryan Reynolds

Glenrevagh, Currandulla. Reposing at Currandulla Mortuary Chapel this evening from 6. Removal at 7:30 to adjoining church. Mass for Bryan Reynolds tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Michael Lyons and his wife Kathleen nee Flannagan

Shanbally, Craughwell and formerly of Ardboly, Balla, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Michael and Kathleen Lyons tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Funerals afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery. House private tomorrow Thursday morning and family flowers only, by request.

John Tumulty

Carrowduff, Taughmaconnell, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Bridget’s Funeral Home, Brideswell this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for John Tumulty tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Ronan’s Church, Taughmaconnell. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Hospice Foundation.

Kenneth also known as Kenny Greally

Athenry Road, Loughrea. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea today for mass for Kenny Greally at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.