Deathnotices Wednesday 11th March, 2020

Brother Edmund Farrell

Franciscan Brothers, Newtown, Mountbellew; Clara Co. Offaly; Kilkerrin and formerly of Ballymacurley, Ballinaheglish, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at Franciscan Brothers’ Residence, Newtown, Mountbellew tomorrow Thursday from 6 until 8. Removal on Friday to St. Mary’s Parish Church, Mountbellew for mass for Brother Edmund Farrell at 11. Funeral afterwards to Ballintubber Cemetery, Co. Roscommon.

Rita Glynn nee Mannion

Waterfront and late of Bride Street and Bailebane, Larchill, Loughrea. Reposing at her daughter Petula Greene’s residence at 11 Ashlawn, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7:30. Funeral cortege will arrive at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilconieron tomorrow Thursday for Mass for Rita Glynn at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilconieron local cemetery.

Rita Cutlar nee O’Donnell

Salthill. Reposing at the Cillín within Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna tomorrow Thursday from 4. Removal at 6 to adjoining church. Mass for Rita Cutlar on Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Margaret Heagney nee Boyle

Mackney, Ballinasloe and formerly of Athleague, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at Grenhams Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5 until 7. Private removal tomorrow Thursday from her residence to St. Michaels Church, Ballinasloe for mass for Margaret Heagney at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Ballinasloe Social Services.

Paddy Talty

Church View, Tuam and formerly of Kilkee, Co. Clare. Reposing at Grogans Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Paddy Talty tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Care for Shane Trust.