Deathnotices Wednesday 11th December, 2019

Maria O’Loughlin nee Ní Dhonnacha Terry

Moylough Post Office and formerly of Rossaveal, Connemara. Reposing at Gilmores Funeral Home, Moylough this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Maria O’Loughlin tomorrow Thursday at 1:30 in St. Patricks Church, Moylough. Private cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. House private and family flowers only, by request

Margaret Morrissey nee Phelan

Craughwell, Mountrath, Co. Laois and Cheltenham, England. Reposing at Cawleys Funeral this evening from 6. Removal at 7 to St. Colmans Church, Craughwell. Mass for Margaret Morrissey tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.

Frank Melvin

Carramana, Kilconnel, Ballinasloe. Reposing at the Sacred Heart Funeral Home, Kilconnel this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Frank Melvin tomorrow Thursday at 12 in Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnel. Funeral afterwards to Kilconnel New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Palliative Care, Galway Hospice.