Deathnotices Wednesday 10th July, 2019

Josephine Donlon nee Jones

McDermott Avenue, Mervue and formerly of Bohermore. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Josephine Donlon tomorrow Thursday at 11. Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Dr. Irene Rose Murray nee Lynch

Shangort, Knocknacarra and formerly of Cork city. Reposing at St. Anthony’s Room within the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra this evening from 4:30. Removal at 6:30 to the church. Mass for Dr. Irene Rose Murray tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Theresa Lawlor nee Mahady

Gortachalla, Moycullen and formerly of Doonamona, Killala, Co. Mayo. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Killala this evening at 7:30. Mass for Theresa Lawlor tomorrow Thursday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Rathfran Cemetery.

Kathleen also known as Kitty Burke nee Burke

Roy, Dunmore. Reposing at the home of her son Michael and daughter-in-law Maura in Roy, Dunmore this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Thursday to Our Lady and St. Nicholas Church, Dunmore for mass for Kitty Burke at 12. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery.

Rev Fr. Johnie Haverty, SMA

formerly of Poulnabanny, Craughwell. Reposing at St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Rev Fr. Johnie Haverty tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery.

Mary Donnellan nee Finnegan

Clonberne Park, Ballinasloe and Laraghmore, Ballyglunin. In her 95th year. Mass for Mary Donnellan today at 12 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Clonberne. Funeral afterwards to Clonberne Cemetery.

Brigid Larkin nee Halloran

Traskernagh, Loughrea. In her 105th year. Funeral cortege to arrive at Ballydugan Church today for mass for Brigid Larkin at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballydugan Cemetery.