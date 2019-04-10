Deathnotices Wednesday 10th April, 2019

Frances Martin nee McDonnell,

Donnellan Drive, Loughrea and formerly of Lisnagabra, Four Roads, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at her residence tomorrow Thursday from 4 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea on Friday for mass for Frances Martin at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant cemetery. House private on Friday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mary Anne O’Neill nee Lee

Bothar Buí, Carraroe and formerly of Cahergal, Headford. Reposing at Naomh Mairéad Funeral Home, Clynagh, Carraroe this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Mary Anne O’Neill tomorrow Thursday at 12 in Carraroe Church. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.