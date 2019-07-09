Deathnotices Tuesday 9th July, 2019

Rev Fr. Johnie Haverty SMA

formerly of Poulnabanny, Craughwell. Reposing at St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell tomorrow Wednesday from 5 until 8. Mass for Rev Fr. Johnie Haverty on Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore cemetery.

Mary Donnelan nee Finnegan

Clonberne Park, Ballinasloe and Laraghmore, Ballyglunin. In her 95th year. Reposing at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Clonberne this evening from 6 until 7:30. Mass for Mary Donnelan tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clonberne cemetery.

Michael Brogan

McDara Road, Shantalla and formerly of Galway Road, Tuam. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Michael Brogan tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Private Cremation to follow. No flowers, by request.

Chrissey Byrne

Boyhill, Athenry and Castleturvin Nursing Home, Athenry. Reposing at Castleturvin Nursing Home this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Chrissey Byrne tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Athenry.

Julia Hornibrook nee Spelman

Loughnane Place, Mervue and formerly of Castlegar. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Julia Hornibrook tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Donal Kelly

Gurraun, Oranmore and formerly of Creeslough, Co. Donegal. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire in the grounds of Oranmore Church this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Donal Kelly tomorrow Wednesday at 12:30 in Oranmore Church. Funeral afterwards to old cemetery, Oranmore.

Patrick also known as Paddy Tierney

Esker, Ballymacward, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his residence today from 4 until 7. Removal tomorrow Wednesday to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward for mass for Paddy Tierney at 2. Funeral afterwards to Killahawn cemetery. No flowers and house private outside reposing times, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.

Brigid Larkin nee Halloran

Traskernagh, Loughrea. In her 105th year. Reposing at her daughter Mary Horan’s residence in Traskernagh this evening from 5 until 8. Funeral cortege to arrive at Ballydugan Church tomorrow Wednesday for mass for Brigid Larkin at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballydugan cemetery.

Eamonn Sherlock

Portland, Lorrha, Co. Tipperary. Mass for Eamonn Sherlock this afternoon at 2:30 in St. Ruadhan’s Church, Lorrha. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Kitty Casey

Old Galway Road, Loughrea. Funeral cortege to arrive at St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea today for mass for Kitty Casey at 1:30. Private cremation to follow. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice Foundation.