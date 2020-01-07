Deathnotices Tuesday 7th January, 2020

Bridie Coen nee Fahy

Ballybroder, Kilmeen, Loughrea and formerly of Ballydugan, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea tomorrow Wednesday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Jarlath’s Church, Ballydugan. Mass for Bridie Coen on Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Ballydugan cemetery. House private, by request.

Mary also known as May Mitchell nee McEneaney

Lisduff, Attymon, Athenry and late of Pearse Park, Dundalk, Co. Louth. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6 until 8. Arriving at St. Iomar’s Church, Kilimordaly tomorrow Wednesday for mass for May Mitchell at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

Julia O’Neill nee McDonagh

‘Ard na Greine’, Owen Riff Park, Camp Street, Oughterard and formerly of Carna, Connemara. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard tomorrow Wednesday from 5:30 to 7. Arriving at Tourmakeady Church on Thursday for mass for Julia O’Neill at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Down Syndrome Ireland.

Christine also known as Chris Egan nee Walsh

Curramore, Headford. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford tomorrow Wednesday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Claran. Mass for Chris Egan on Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killursa cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Margaret also known as Peg Minogue nee Tuohy

Coose, Whitegate. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Funeral Home, Whitegate this evening from 5 with prayers at 7. Mass for Peg Minogue tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Brendan’s Church, Looscaun, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to Clonrush cemetery, Whitegate, Co. Clare. No flowers, by request.

John also known as Jackie Gilligan

Doonane, Colemanstown, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Menlough this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Skehanagh. Mass for Jackie Gilligan tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Doonane cemetery.

Kevin McGrath

Rahoon and formerly of Lisburn, Antrim. Mass for Kevin McGrath this morning at 11 in Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road. Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Dog Search and Rescue.

Mick Coen

Kilconnell, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Sacred Heart Funeral Home, Kilconnell this afternoon from 4:30. Removal at 7 to Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnell. Mass for Mick Coen tomorrow Wednesday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Abbey cemetery, Kilconnell. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support Centre.

Kathleen also known as Olive Dennehy

Rathgoggin Heights, Charleville, Co. Cork; Banogues, Castleblakeney and Nightengale Nursing Home, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Hawe’s Funeral Home, Charleville, Co. Cork this evening from 6 until 7:30. Arriving at Holy Cross Church, Charleville tomorrow Wednesday for mass for Olive Dennehy at 2. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross cemetery.

Robert Cheevers

Main Street, Craughwell and formerly of Moylough. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell today for mass for Robert Cheevers at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.