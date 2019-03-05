Deathnotices Tuesday 5th March, 2019

Patricia Steed

The Square, Headford. Reposing at Ryders Funeral Home, Headford this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Headford. Mass for Patricia Steed tomorrow Wednesday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick cemetery.

Nora Healy

Bridge Street, Oughterard and formerly of Grangemore, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to Oughterard Church. Mass for Nora Healy tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Funeral afterwards to Killaraght old cemetery, Boyle.

Mai Donnellan nee Guinane

Main Street, Whitegate, Co. Clare. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Funeral Home, Whitegate this evening from 5. Removal at 7:30 to St. Flannan’s Church, Whitegate. Mass for Mai Donnellan tomorrow Wednesday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Clonrush cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

Catherine also known as Kitty Geoghegan nee Clancy

Lenaboy Park, Salthill and formerly of Tonabruckey, Rahoon. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Kitty Geoghegan tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Private cremation to follow. No flowers, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.