Deathnotices Tuesday 5th February, 2019

Thomas also known as Tom Geraghty

Iona Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9 and formerly of Ballyshea, Kilchreest, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 6. Removal at 7:30 to Church of the Nativity, Kilchreest. Mass for Tom Geraghty tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilogillon cemetery.

Eamonn Carey

Moyola Park, Newcastle. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this afternoon from 4:30. Removal at 7 to Galway Cathedral. Mass for Eamonn Carey tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery.

Teresa Finn nee Dwyer

St. Joseph’s Place, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Serenity Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballinasloe this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe tomorrow Wednesday for mass for Teresa Finn at 11. Funeral afterwards to Creagh cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to The Friends of Portiuncula Hospital Fund.

Nuala Newell nee O’Dowd

Ballymote Lodge, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6 until 8. Private removal from her home tomorrow Wednesday to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam for mass for Nuala Newell at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Community Palliative Care.

Bridie Abourayya nee Loughnane

Aylesborough, Buckinghamshire, UK and formerly of Old Galway Road, Loughrea. Funeral cortege arriving to St Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea this evening at 6. Mass for Bridie Abourayya tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.